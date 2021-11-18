Ewen Stevenson Acquires 38,653 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

Ewen Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £89.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.19. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

