Ewen Stevenson Acquires 38,653 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).
Ewen Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).
Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £89.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.19. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
