Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $88.38 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.