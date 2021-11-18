Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head-To-Head Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.19 $25.63 million ($0.02) -334.00 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.79 -$16.02 million ($0.37) -3.84

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coeur Mining and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

