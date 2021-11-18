Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Cormark increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.82.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.