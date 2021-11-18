Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 97.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

