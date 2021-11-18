EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EzFill stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,069. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

