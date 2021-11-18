F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,898 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32.

F5 Networks stock opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

