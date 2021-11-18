Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$825.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$719.17.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$578.85. 45,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$523.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$544.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$421.32 and a one year high of C$609.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

