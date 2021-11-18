Fangdd Network Group (DUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

