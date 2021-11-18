Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Up 2.5%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.