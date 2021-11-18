FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $547,829. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,744. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

