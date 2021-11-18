FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCIC stock remained flat at $$1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. FCCC has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.49.
About FCCC
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.