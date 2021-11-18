FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

