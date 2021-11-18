FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

