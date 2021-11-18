Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

FSS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 3,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.