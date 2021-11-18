Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 208,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Femasys has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.