Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Ferrari stock opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $268.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

