Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.47% from the stock’s current price.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO stock opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 728.68. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.