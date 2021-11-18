Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $515.98 million and approximately $60.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

