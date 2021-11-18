Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Position Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,002,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

