Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 62,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 8,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 3.33% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

