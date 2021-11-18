Financial Review: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) versus Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 11.15% 10.44% 5.76% Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tyler Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $557.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 73.12%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 19.89 $194.82 million $3.82 141.90 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 14.71 -$16.93 million ($0.13) -223.15

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Duck Creek Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

