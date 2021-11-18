Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,421. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $93.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.