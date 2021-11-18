Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $18.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 121,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,416. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

