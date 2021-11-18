Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $695,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.