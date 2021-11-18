Financial Survey: NI (NODK) and Its Peers

NI (NASDAQ: NODK) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A NI Competitors 668 2966 2642 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.94%. Given NI’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million $40.39 million 17.62 NI Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.26

NI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 7.41% 6.84% 3.61% NI Competitors 6.35% 3.27% 0.93%

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NI rivals beat NI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

