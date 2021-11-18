finnCap Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FCAP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.48). 635,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,413. The stock has a market cap of £65.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.34. finnCap Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

About finnCap Group

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

