finnCap Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:FCAP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.48). 635,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,413. The stock has a market cap of £65.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.34. finnCap Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).
About finnCap Group
