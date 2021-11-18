FintruX Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,773.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1,773.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00222884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010930 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.