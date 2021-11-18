Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.