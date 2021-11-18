Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
