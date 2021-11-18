First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Buys $79,968.00 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $79,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

