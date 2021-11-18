First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Financial Contrast

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19%

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.71 $913.64 million $2.82 30.91

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equity Residential 0 12 4 0 2.25

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 44.85%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $84.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Equity Residential beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

