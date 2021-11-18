First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,482 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

