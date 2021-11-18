First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 6,656 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 3,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,843. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.