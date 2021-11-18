First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $430.87. 43,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

