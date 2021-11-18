First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of NVDA traded up $32.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.22. 930,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.45 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

