First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,341 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $239.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average of $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

