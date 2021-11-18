First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.