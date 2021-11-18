First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,441 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Yandex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 668.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yandex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

