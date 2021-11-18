First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

