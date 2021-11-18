First Trust Advisors LP Buys 30,207 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,950,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

