First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

