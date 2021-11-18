First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of AZZ worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AZZ by 2,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AZZ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZZ by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

