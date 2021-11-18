First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 26,509 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 188.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of First Bancorp worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

