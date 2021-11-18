First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 230,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.