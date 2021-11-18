First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
