First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of DVOL opened at $30.48 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.