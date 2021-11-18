First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

