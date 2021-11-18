First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.24. 3,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.