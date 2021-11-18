First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter.

FTXO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,618. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

