First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,484. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.